Madras HC directs TNSTC to pay accident compensation to auto driver's family

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) to pay Rs 11.2 lakh compensation to the family of a 43-year-old auto driver, who died after being hit by a government bus near Kanniyakumari in 2013.

Justice R Tharani gave the verdict while dismissing an appeal filed by TNSTC challenging an order passed by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal of Tirunelveli in 2018, in which it had directed the transport corporation to pay Rs 10.15 lakh compensation to the deceased's family, which consists of wife and two children.



The judge noted that TNSTC failed to produce any evidence to corroborate its statement that the deceased was responsible for the accident. Though the FIR registered in connection with the accident was against the deceased, the judge referred to a Supreme Court judgment which said there was no need to give weightage to the contents of the FIR when there is evidence to prove the claimants' case.

"The tribunal need not decide the responsibility on the basis of the criminal court records," the judge added. Noting certain mistakes in the calculation of compensation amount by the tribunal, the judge further increased the compensation amount from Rs 10.15 lakh to Rs 11.2 lakh and directed TNSTC to pay the amount to the victim's family within two months.

