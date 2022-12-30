Madras HC tells Thideer Nagar police to preserve CCTV footage of the station

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the Thideer Nagar police to preserve the CCTV footage recorded at the police station between August 10, 2022, and August 15, 2022.

Justice K Murali Shankar gave the direction following a petition filed by S Krishnan alleging that two police officials of the station had let off the anti-social elements who had attempted to weld the door of his garments shop in Madurai on the night of August 14, to prevent him from opening the shop.

Krishnan claimed that the two policemen, in collusion with his landlord's family, also threatened him to vacate the shop, despite the fact that a civil suit is pending in connection with the issue. The police also registered a false case against him and his brother as if they threatened the landlord's family, he added.

After he gave a petition to the higher officials in this regard, one of the erring policemen was transferred but the other policeman has been allowed to investigate his complaint relating to the tampering of his shop door by the anti-social elements.

Apprehending that a fair investigation would not be conducted, he requested the court to order a CB-CID probe and also a direction to the police to preserve the CCTV footage of the station to prove the involvement of the two policemen in the incident. Hearing the plea, Justice Shankar directed the police to preserve the footage and file a report at the next hearing on January 10, 2023.

