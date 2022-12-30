Marriage aid schemes: 7.8K to get gold soon

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a delay of three years, the Tamil Nadu Department of Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme has started work to procure eight-gram gold coins to distribute to 7,800 beneficiaries under four marriage assistance schemes. In the previous regime, procurement of gold was delayed allegedly due to discrepancies in the tendering process. As per data, nearly 30,000 applications were pending as of April 2022.

TN’s 2022-23 budget allotted Rs 65 crore to implement the schemes, of which Rs 31.37 crore was earmarked to purchase gold. Sources said the tendering process had commenced to identify the supplier and Rs 40,220 has been earmarked for one sovereign gold (eight gram) coin with 22 carat purity.

The coin should be supplied under a standard prescribed as per BIS Hallmark seal with markers such as “916” to denote purity. The initials of the manufacturer are to be laser engraved along with unique ID numbers, revealed the official documents. “There is no issue in procuring the gold coins now. In a few months, distribution of gold coins will begin,” said an official.

Between 2016 and 2019, 70,000-90,000 beneficiaries each year received eight-gram gold coins and cash benefits of Rs 25,000-Rs 50,000 under five marriage assistance schemes. Last May, the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar marriage assistance scheme became a higher education assurance scheme.

The four other schemes support marriage of widow’s daughters and orphan girls, remarriage of widows and marriage between inter-caste couples. Beneficiaries may avail of cash assistance of Rs 50,0000 (for degree and diploma holders) or Rs 25,000 and eight grams of gold.

