Online gaming deaths: CB-CID notice to 10 companies

CHENNAI: The CB-CID has sent a notice to at least 10 online gaming companies after opening an inquiry based on the letter from Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP). Four months ago, the DGP had written to the CB-CID seeking an inquiry into the death of 17 people who ended their lives after losing money on online gaming.

The CB-CID opened an investigation two days ago and has sent a notice to the companies asking them to cooperate in inquiries and appear before the investigation officer. Aside from online gaming companies, police have also sent notice to companies behind video games such as PUBG and Freefire. In his letter, DGP Sylendra Babu had said 17 people in TN had died until August after they were harassed by the representatives of these companies.

This comes as the state government and political parties are urging Governor RN Ravi to grant his assent to a Bill to ban online gaming and regulate online games. Meanwhile, on December 5, representatives of the E-Gaming Federation met Ravi at the Raj Bhavan to share their views on the proposed legislation. The Assembly passed the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, 2022 on October 19, 2022. Ravi had given his assent to an ordinance banning online gambling on October 1. The ordinance lapsed on November 27, but the governor is yet to approve the Bill.

“All these applications are used to loot money or developed as cash cows for online gambling companies. These money-lending applications do not advertise like Google Pay or Phonepe. They pop up as compulsory-view advertisements in gambling apps or in gaming apps, which require customers to use money,” said a senior police officer.

When a person loses money, these advertisements catch the eye. Once the victim clicks the video, it takes them to a website from where the app is downloaded. “The instant money credit makes the victim, who believes he will win, take a huge amount from numerous apps. However, by the time he realises it is a trap it is too late,” said the officer.



