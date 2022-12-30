Salem man who returned from China tests Covid positive

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 37-year-old man who arrived in Coimbatore from China on Wednesday has tested positive for Covid-19.

Deputy Director of Health Services, Dr P Aruna, said, “The patient was asymptomatic when he took the RT-PCR test. He arrived from China via Singapore. Since he has tested positive, we informed officials in Salem and they put him under isolation.” She added his sample has been sent to Chennai genome sequencing to determine the variant.

Sources from the health department said samples of nine passengers, who came in contact with the man have been collected and officials have started contacting the other passengers who arrived by the flight.

COIMBATORE: A 37-year-old man who arrived in Coimbatore from China on Wednesday has tested positive for Covid-19. Deputy Director of Health Services, Dr P Aruna, said, “The patient was asymptomatic when he took the RT-PCR test. He arrived from China via Singapore. Since he has tested positive, we informed officials in Salem and they put him under isolation.” She added his sample has been sent to Chennai genome sequencing to determine the variant. Sources from the health department said samples of nine passengers, who came in contact with the man have been collected and officials have started contacting the other passengers who arrived by the flight.