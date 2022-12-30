Secondary-grade teachers’ hunger strike enters third day, talks bear no fruit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the hunger strike of secondary-grade (SG) teachers entering its third day on Thursday, school education secretary Kakarla Usha held a talk with the teachers. They, however, refused to end the protest and remained firm in their demand for a salary hike.

Thousands of teachers are staging a protest on the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) campus, demanding equal pay for their work. Their association alleged that over 20,000 SG teachers appointed after June 2009 are facing a pay discrepancy of Rs 3,170 for the same post than those appointed on or before May 31, 2009. After implementation of seventh pay commission the pay gap widened further.

“Officials proposed incentives instead of revising our salaries; we refused the proposal,” said a teacher.

Ex-transport staff seek release of pension benefits



Chennai: Hundreds of retired employees of transport undertakings besieged the head offices of the corporations in Chennai, Villupuram, Madurai and other parts of the state, demanding that the corporations pay them the revised dearness allowance (DA) and release the pending retirement benefits. The protesters who besieged MTC headquarters on Pallavan Salai said the final settlement for those who retired in 2016 was yet to be paid fully.

“DA was also not increased for the pensioners on a par with that given to retired central government employees,” said a protester associated with Anna Transport Union. ENS

