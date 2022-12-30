Sentiment against temple property exploitation has vanished now, says judge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The sentiment against exploitation of temple properties has vanished with the population growth and urbanisation, observed the Madras HC.

“People had a sentiment/fear not to exploit temple properties. However, this sentiment has vanished and the properties of the temple, be it residential plots or commercial buildings or agricultural lands, are encroached upon without any guilt and the temple is deprived of its income,” said Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy in a recent order.

Referring to a paradigm shift from ‘power’ to ‘duty’ in protecting the temple properties, he also said, “Always the march of law has to be seen with reference to the social transformation and in tune with societal concerns”.

Upholding the power of an executive officer of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department to file suit suo motu without authorisation from the commissioner, the judge dismissed an appeal filed by Durgai Lakshmi Kalyana Mandapam, attached to Siddhi Ganesar Natraj Perumal Durgaiamman Group Temples, against declaring the mandapam as specific endowment.

The appeal also challenged the order of a lower court favouring the declaration made by HR&CE deputy commissioner after taking into account the mismanagement of temple property.



CHENNAI: The sentiment against exploitation of temple properties has vanished with the population growth and urbanisation, observed the Madras HC. “People had a sentiment/fear not to exploit temple properties. However, this sentiment has vanished and the properties of the temple, be it residential plots or commercial buildings or agricultural lands, are encroached upon without any guilt and the temple is deprived of its income,” said Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy in a recent order. Referring to a paradigm shift from ‘power’ to ‘duty’ in protecting the temple properties, he also said, “Always the march of law has to be seen with reference to the social transformation and in tune with societal concerns”. Upholding the power of an executive officer of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department to file suit suo motu without authorisation from the commissioner, the judge dismissed an appeal filed by Durgai Lakshmi Kalyana Mandapam, attached to Siddhi Ganesar Natraj Perumal Durgaiamman Group Temples, against declaring the mandapam as specific endowment. The appeal also challenged the order of a lower court favouring the declaration made by HR&CE deputy commissioner after taking into account the mismanagement of temple property.