Thoothukudi: Recreation, children parks to be revived for Pongal

Thoothukudi Mayor NP Jegan Periyasamy on Thursday said recreation and children parks in the corporation areas will be renovated ahead of the Pongal festival.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi Mayor NP Jegan Periyasamy on Thursday said recreation and children parks in the corporation areas will be renovated ahead of the Pongal festival. He was chairing a meeting, in which councillors of 60 wards took part. Corporation commissioner Charushree and Deputy Mayor Jenitta Selvaraj were also present.

Several resolutions were passed in the meeting, including the extension of contractual jobs of conservancy workers, Thooimai paniyalargal, nurses and photographers, and the construction of additional buildings for the corporation middle school in Pandurangan street. The boat jetty on the back waters in Thoothukudi bay area, which is open till 6 pm, will be opened till 10 pm and a high mast light will be installed to ensure the safety and security of the people

Underlining the resolutions to repair and relay damaged roads at a cost of  `20.35 crore, the mayor said works would begin by January. "The road stretches across the 60 wards, including the residential areas in Thoothukudi corporation, will be prioritised. The road side canals will be laid at necessary places," he said.

Replying to AIADMK councillors' question about the facilities of primary health centres and Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital in view of the resurgence of coronavirus pandemic, the mayor said urban PHCs and the hospitals are fully equipped to handle the pandemic.

