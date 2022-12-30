Home States Tamil Nadu

TN to modernise forest force, unveils three-year scheme

The state government on Thursday launched a three-year comprehensive scheme with a budget outlay of Rs 52.83 crore to modernise the forest force.

Published: 30th December 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 05:44 AM

By Express News Service

In a press release, additional chief secretary to the government for Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Supriya Sahu, said the forest force modernisation project will have six components including a human resource management to be implemented at a cost of Rs 8.55 cr. This includes the in-service training programmes for frontline forest personnel and improvement of training infrastructure at the Tamil Nadu forest academy and the like. 

The government proposes to improve the department’s information and communication technology by setting up a centre for artificial intelligence to enhance monitoring and surveillance activities for better management of wildlife. 

“A cyber cell will be set up in the newly-established Tamil Nadu Crime Control Bureau. The digital wireless network will be scaled up,” the release said.  Also, an expert group will be formed to advise on modern weaponry needs for wildlife protection.

A command and control centre, which will use unmanned aerial vehicles for better surveillance and monitoring, will be established in a priority area for management of human wildlife conflict. Advanced forest fire control and rescue gears will also be provided to the department, Sahu added.  

