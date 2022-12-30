TNIE impact: Livelihoods and a unique habitat given a fillip

Home States Tamil Nadu

After TNIE published a number of articles on issues relating to the ecologically sensitive Kaliveli wetland ecosystem, the state government declared over 5,000 hectares, including Kaliveli tank, as Kaliveli Birds Sanctuary.

Also, the twin fishing harbour project, proposed by the fisheries department inside Kaliveli estuary, was stalled by the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal. TNIE published about 10 articles on the issue and, for a recent article, conducted an independent underwater study, which vindicated the claims of local fishermen that rich seagrass beds were present near the proposed fishing harbour site at Azhagankuppam in Villupuram district. Another report was published this month on Olive Ridley turtle nesting activity in the area. 

A total of 3,717 eggs were found along Azhagankuppam coast alone, making the site unsuitable for the construction of navigation channels for the fishing harbours. The project remains stalled close to a year now and the next hearing is on January 9, 2023.

