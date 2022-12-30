TNIE impact: Surprising spin-off to touching story

By Express News Service

55 years after the death of his father, Thirumaran, an activist running an orphanage at Venkadampatti village in Tenkasi district, found his grave in Malaysia with the help of his father’s former students. TNIE carried this story on its front page on November 22.

Speaking to TNIE, Thirumaran said the report draw public attention to his 30-year-long social work for orphans and the needy. The same day, CM MK Stalin shared a clipping of the story on social media, and this, Thirumaran said, brought national and international media to his village.

