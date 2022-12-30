Home States Tamil Nadu

TNIE impact: Surprising spin-off to touching story

Speaking to TNIE, Thirumaran said the report draw public attention to his 30-year-long social work for orphans and the needy.

Published: 30th December 2022 05:52 AM

Clip of the story on Thirumaran published on November 22

By Express News Service

55 years after the death of his father, Thirumaran, an activist running an orphanage at Venkadampatti village in Tenkasi district, found his grave in Malaysia with the help of his father’s former students. TNIE carried this story on its front page on November 22.

Speaking to TNIE, Thirumaran said the report draw public attention to his 30-year-long social work for orphans and the needy. The same day, CM MK Stalin shared a clipping of the story on social media, and this, Thirumaran said, brought national and international media to his village.

