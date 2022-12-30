TNSTC to operate 550 special buses from December 31-January3

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) of Madurai region has announced 550 additional buses from December 31 to January 3. In a press statement, Madurai TNSTC managing director A Arumugam said many people would be looking to visit various places from Madurai in view of half yearly examination and new year holidays.

"550 special buses would be in operation between Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Palani, Virudhunagar, Aruppukottai, Rajapalayam, Sivakasi, Tiruchy, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Thiruchendur, Cumbum, Kumuli and Chennai. Also, additional buses will be operated on the basis of passengers' needs," the statement read. Arumugam further said additional ticket checkers would be deployed to provide proper guidance to the passengers.



Among the 550 buses, 160 buses will be operated to Chennai and 100 buses to Coimbatore. Remaining buses will be run in Tirupur, Triuchy, Tirunelveli, Thiruchendur, Cumbum and Theni routes.

