CEO sends letter to AIADMK coordinator, joint coordinator over remote EVMs

The communication was sent to the AIADMK headquarters at Royapettah, now in the possession of office-bearers led by Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Published: 31st December 2022 05:39 AM

CHENNAI: In yet another twist in the ‘identity crisis’ within the AIADMK, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahu has sent a communication addressed to the coordinator and joint coordinator of the AIADMK.

The communication was sent to the AIADMK headquarters at Royapettah, now in the possession of office-bearers led by Edappadi K Palaniswami. It is about the demonstration of a remote voting machine for inter-state migrants before recognised political parties in New Delhi on January 16. The CEO’s decision to address the missive to the coordinator and joint coordinator was based on advice from the Election Commission of India.

The CEO’s communication has made the supporters of O Panneerselvam happy. The EPS camp had been overjoyed when the ECI accepted party accounts submitted by Palaniswami in his capacity as the interim general secretary.

He was later addressed as interim general secretary by a union minister while inviting him to the G20 preparatory meeting and as general secretary by the Law Commission of India when it sought his opinion on simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and assemblies.

