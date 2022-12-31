Home States Tamil Nadu

Collectors responsible for sugarcane procurement

The distribution will strat on January 9. The state government allotted Rs 78.36 crore for procuring sugarcanes, fixing the procurement price at Rs 33 per piece. 

Published: 31st December 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Sugarcane sellers busy sorting out the produce in Koyambedu market | FILE PICTURE

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Procurement of sugarcane, its transportation and distributing Pongal gifts is the responsibility of district collectors, said the state government. Minister for Cooperation K R Periyakaruppan, Food and Civil Supplies minister R Sakkarapani and top officials held a meeting with the district collectors on Friday to discuss the  arrangements for procuring sugarcanes for Pongal gift hamper.

As many as 2.19 crore rice card holders will be given 1 kg raw rice, 1 kg sugar, 1 sugarcane and Rs 1000 in cash ahead of Pongal. The distribution will strat on January 9. The state government allotted Rs 78.36 crore for procuring sugarcanes, fixing the procurement price at Rs 33 per piece. 

The government had also said sugarcane farmers should not be paid less than what was paid last year, and the payment should be credited through ECS to their bank accounts. To ensure the quality of the sugarcanes, second-level officials in the rank of deputy collectors, deputy directors of agriculture and deputy registrars should inspect at least 10% of procured canes and send written reports to the respective collectors within three days.

Meanwhile, the farmers have urged the government to implement its decision to purchase sugarcane directly from them without the intervention of brokers. State General Secretary of Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers Association, D Raveendran, said farmers should be given a minimum of `25 per cane, excluding loading, cutting and transportation charges.

“Farmers spent Rs 1.5 lakh per acre for cultivating sugarcanes for 12 to 13 months. The expenses do not include the land rent and wages for their work during the period. Only if we get Rs 2.5 to 3 lakh, we will be able to repay our debts and meet our family expenses,” he said. As per agriculture department data, canes cultivated on nearly 1,100 acres are to be procured for the Pongal gift.

Last year, majority of farmers sold their canes to brokers at a throwaway price due to political interference, said farmers from Ariyalur district. Last year the sugarcanes were procured by the cooperation department. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sugarcane
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp