Ganja peddlers attack activist with machetes, sticks

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: In a gruesome incident, a gang of ganja peddlers allegedly barged into a 45-year-old activist's restaurant on Thursday night and attacked the latter with machetes and palmyra sticks. The victim, J Balakumaresan (45) of Barathi Nagar near Arumuganeri, who sustained 35 critical cut injuries, is receiving treatment at Tirunelveli medical college hospital.



The attack on Balakumaresan, who has been spreading awareness against the use of drugs, has created a flutter in Thoothukudi. He is also the director of Athava Trust, and through this organisation, he has appointed over 250 teachers in government schools in the district.



Sources said the victim was working at his restaurant located along Arumuganeri-Adaikalapuram road on Thursday night when the armed gang attacked him and a few other workers in the restaurant. One of the suspects also stole a worker's phone before fleeing. Following examination of the CCTV footage, police identified the suspects as S Pradeep, S Pravin, T Alex Ruban, P Arul, and three others. A video of the brutal attack has meanwhile gone viral on social media.



It is suspected that the gang attacked Balakumaresan as revenge for staging protests against ganja peddlers, which eventually led to some of their arrests. In April this year, Balakumaresan and J Hemraj staged a road blockade at Arumuganeri Bazaar urging police to arrest some ganja peddlers for allegedly attempting to murder a man. They had resorted to the protest after the police delayed taking action on their complaint.



Following the protest, the ganja peddlers torched Hemraj's vehicle and hurled petrol bombs at the Athava milk depot run by Balakumaresan. Police had arrested 14 persons in connection with both incidents, while prime accused S Muthuraj and Bombay Murugan were also detained under the Goondas Act.



A court recently struck down the detention order and the duo was released from prison. Sources said Muthuraj left for Chennai, but Murugan turned up in Arumuganeri. Police suspect Murugan to be the mastermind behind the attack against Balakumaresan. "Some of the suspects, in this case, were earlier arrested for torching Hemraj's vehicle and Balakumaresan's milk depot. Arumuganeri police are on the lookout for seven suspects," a senior police officer said.

