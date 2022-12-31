Grants for three startup sectors up by 50%

CHENNAI: In a bid to transform the state into an innovation-driven economy and to bring in inclusiveness in the start-up environment, the state government has increased the grants by 50% for start-ups under green tech, rural impact and those led by women from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.
The special package was announced after Chief Minister MK Stalin handed over cheques of Rs 5 lakh each, totalling Rs 1.25 crore, to the first batch of 25 start-ups. A total of seven green tech start-ups, eight rural impact start-ups and 10 women-led start-ups received the grant. The second tranche of Rs 5 lakh each will be handed over to them after they reach the milestones set.
The package announced by the Chief Minister includes earmarking 25% of the total aid from TANSEED, a grant programme by Tamil Nadu Startup And Innovation Mission (TANSIM), for women-led start-ups and 10% for rural impact start-ups. Eligible start-ups will also be provided higher amounts of seed funds as equity or convertible debentures from the Tamil Nadu Emerging Sector Seed Fund Scheme through an accelerated application processing window.
Though there is no state-wide data on women entrepreneurs, TANSIM chief executive officer Sivarajah Ramanathan told TNIE the state leads India in number of women entrepreneurs. As per the data from the Sixth Economic Census, it is nearly 14%. He said the Chief Minister is keen to improve the participation of women in the state, who are highly educated when compared to those in other states.
It is learnt exclusive co-working spaces will be made available in state-supported incubation centres for women-led startups. These facilities will be available free of rent and membership fee for the first year (up to Rs 2 lakh).
An annual acceleration programme for women-led startups and FemTech startups and focussed Angel Investor circles under the Tamil Angels platform are among the other key assistance under the package. To avail the first-of-its-kind benefits, the startups should be owned by women or co-founded by a group of women having a minimum equity of 75% in the enterprise.
Meanwhile, commercially viable infrastructure projects that promote sustainability and circularity will be funded through the Green Climate Fund. StartupTN will set up a government procurement facilitation desk for eligible startups in Chennai and the Regional Startup Hub in Madurai.
Rural Impact start-ups will get opportunities to test their products and processes in government departments and corporates to establish their proof of concept. Exclusive annual hackathons to solve rural problems, mentorship and market access through rural enterprise ecosystem development project will also be provided.
The CM also launched MentorTN portal (www.mentors.startuptn.in), an initiative by StartupTN to connect startups and aspirants with mentors having vast global experience.