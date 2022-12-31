Interview for guest-lecturer posts from Jan 3

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To avoid any irregularities in the appointment of guest lecturers, the higher education department has decided to make the recruitments after conducting interview. The interview for 1,895 posts of guest lecturers for government arts and science colleges will begin on January 3, said Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Tuesday. Ponmudy said the interview for candidates with disabilities will be held in Chennai on January 3. From January 4 to 12, the subject-wise interview will be held in 8 universities. Candidates having PhD , SLET/ NET are eligible for the posts.