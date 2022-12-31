Man booked under Transgender persons Act for assault

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: A 55-year-old man was booked under sections of the Transgender persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, for allegedly assaulting a transperson with a pair of scissors near Kenikarai on Friday. Police said the victim, Kannammal (43) of Thillainayagapuram, was standing near the new bus stand when Narikurava man Vengaiyan (55) of Katturani asked her to move from the spot claiming that he used to set stall there for selling beads and ornaments. "However, Kannammal refused to move and Vengaiyan began to verbally abuse her. He also assaulted the transperson on her neck, back, and left hand using a pair of scissors. The victim is receiving treatment at Ramanathapuram GH at present. Kenikarai police booked the man under sections 294(b), 323, 324, 506(ii) of IPC and 18(d) of the Transgender persons (Protection of Rights) Act and registered his arrest without any delay," Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai told TNIE. It may be noted that this is the first arrest to be registered under the Transgender persons Act in the district.