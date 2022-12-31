Home States Tamil Nadu

Over 100 farmers oppose setting up explosive and accessories company at Thathanaickenpatti

During the inauguration, Collector S Visakan appealed to the farmers to make use of the available technical opportunity for enhancing the yield of their farms.

Published: 31st December 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Protest-Express-Illustrations

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Over 100 farmers expressed their displeasure against the setting up of an explosive and accessories company at Thathanaickenpatti near Palani, during the agricultural grievance day meeting held at the collectorate on Friday.
 
During the inauguration, Collector S Visakan appealed to the farmers to make use of the available technical opportunity for enhancing the yield of their farms. Responding to the appeal, the farmers from Thathanaicken patti, Pappampatti, R. Vadipatti, Kavalapatti, R. Ayyampalayam, and Vayaloor said, "A private company named Sua is planning to set up its explosive and accessories manufacturing company near Ivar Hill near Palani, which is under the control of the State Archaeology Department and has unique samanar padukkai and sculptures. If the company is set up, several regions, including Anamalai Tiger forest, Amaravathi, Kuthiraiaru, and Shanmuganadhi will be affected."

The farmers further stated that another company purchased some 42 acres of agricultural land about five years ago, and has now acquired about 208 acres of agricultural land at a 99-year lease, which will affect the agricultural activity in the area. "The company submitted a document that claims the land is barren, following which the Department of Agriculture issued a 'no objection' certificate while refusing to take note of around 20,000 acres of land that are used for agricultural purposes," they added.

At a public opinion meeting held for setting up the company a few days ago, over 100 farmers from 20 villages condemned it and urged District Collector S Visakan to make efforts to impede the construction of the company. The farmers submitted a petition seeking help towards the same following the collector's instruction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp