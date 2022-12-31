Over 100 farmers oppose setting up explosive and accessories company at Thathanaickenpatti

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Over 100 farmers expressed their displeasure against the setting up of an explosive and accessories company at Thathanaickenpatti near Palani, during the agricultural grievance day meeting held at the collectorate on Friday.



During the inauguration, Collector S Visakan appealed to the farmers to make use of the available technical opportunity for enhancing the yield of their farms. Responding to the appeal, the farmers from Thathanaicken patti, Pappampatti, R. Vadipatti, Kavalapatti, R. Ayyampalayam, and Vayaloor said, "A private company named Sua is planning to set up its explosive and accessories manufacturing company near Ivar Hill near Palani, which is under the control of the State Archaeology Department and has unique samanar padukkai and sculptures. If the company is set up, several regions, including Anamalai Tiger forest, Amaravathi, Kuthiraiaru, and Shanmuganadhi will be affected."



The farmers further stated that another company purchased some 42 acres of agricultural land about five years ago, and has now acquired about 208 acres of agricultural land at a 99-year lease, which will affect the agricultural activity in the area. "The company submitted a document that claims the land is barren, following which the Department of Agriculture issued a 'no objection' certificate while refusing to take note of around 20,000 acres of land that are used for agricultural purposes," they added.



At a public opinion meeting held for setting up the company a few days ago, over 100 farmers from 20 villages condemned it and urged District Collector S Visakan to make efforts to impede the construction of the company. The farmers submitted a petition seeking help towards the same following the collector's instruction.

