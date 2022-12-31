Release water from Irukkankudi reservoir to Vaippar river: Farmers

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Vilathikulam farmers have urged the state government to release water from the Irukkankudi reservoir into the Vaippar river in order to improve the groundwater level on both sides of the river. They said hundreds of farm wells and water tanks in villages on both sides of the river have dried due to enough northeast monsoon, even when the cultivation of rabi and short-term crops is nearing the harvest stage.

At least 29 tanks belonging to the Water Resource Department and a number of kanmois in the Vaippar river basin remain dry. The current situation may lead to water scarcity early in January. In order to improve the groundwater level, water from Irukkankudi reservoir must be released into river Vaippar," said Karisal Boomi Vivasayigal Sangam president Varadharajan in his petition to Chief Minister MK Stalin.



Pointing out that water has to be released in October, November, and February from the reservoir located in Virudhunagar if the water level surpasses 11 feet as per the reservoirs compendium, Varadharajan said the reservoir, having its command area in Thoothukudi's Ettayapram and Vilathikulam taluks, holds 17 feet of water. "The district administration does not give adequate attention to the Irukkankudi reservoir, which is given to Manimutharu, Papanasam, and Servalaru dams," he charged.

