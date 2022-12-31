Home States Tamil Nadu

Talks fail, secondary grade teachers’ strike to continue

“We went to meet the minister today but the talks failed. We will continue  our hunger strike,” said a member of the Secondary Grade Seniority Teachers Association (SSTA).

Published: 31st December 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

A protester being shifted to hospital after his health deteriorated | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the fourth day of the indefinite hunger strike of the secondary grade teachers (SGTs), School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh met a delegation of the agitating teachers at  his camp office and tried to persuade them to withdraw their strike, but the protesters remained adamant on their demand.

“We went to meet the minister today but the talks failed. We will continue  our hunger strike,” said a member of the Secondary Grade Seniority Teachers Association (SSTA). He further said the school education minister told them he needs time to discuss the issue with Chief Minister MK Stalin, as revising salaries of 15,000 secondary grade teachers means the government will incur an  additional expenditure of Rs 25 crore per month.

According to SSTA, teachers appointed after June 2009 are facing a pay discrepancy of `3,170 than those appointed on or before May 31, 2009. And after implementation of the seventh pay commission the gap has widened  further. 

Over 3,000 SGTs have been on a hunger strike at the DPI  campus since December 27, and at least 23 of them are undergoing  treatment in hospital after their condition deteriorated due to the hunger strike, said the association. 

Meanwhile, BJP, on Friday,  extended its support to  the agitating teachers. A team of BJP party workers headed by  VP Duraisamy met the teachers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anbil Mahesh Strike teachers
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp