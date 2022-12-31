Home States Tamil Nadu

Three-fold jump in paddy area but Dharmapuri lacks DPC

In Dharmapuri, paddy is usually cultivated on around 20,000 hectares. Thanks to the bountiful rains this year, the area of cultivation has increased to 60,000 hectares.

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Small and marginal farmers have appealed to the state government to open direct procurement centre (DPC) in the district. They say lack of DPC forces them to sell in the open market which leaves them at the mercy of middlemen or agents.

In Dharmapuri, paddy is usually cultivated on around 20,000 hectares. Thanks to the bountiful rains this year, the area of cultivation has increased to 60,000 hectares. Further, the agriculture department fixed target of 1,67,000 hectares for 2022-23. Though the cultivation area has increased buy three times, farmers said they cannot reap the profits as there are no DPCs in the district.

J Prathapan, District secretary of farm workers association said, “Until 2019, Dharmapuri faced severe water shortage which kept many farmers away from the fields. Over the past three years the rains have been abundant. Since crop rotation is necessary and most farmers have been cultivating paddy. This year, the district received more than 1,200 mm of rainfall. So far, over 60,000  hectares have been covered under paddy cultivation, but farmers have no place to sell the harvest.”

Explaining the situation, Prathapan said, “The government procures paddy, through DPCs, at the rate of Rs 19 per kg. But in private players offer Rs 9 to 12 per kg. Factoring in labour and input costs, farmers cannot make profits if they sell in the private market.”

M Selvam, a farmer in Nallampalli, said, “At least DPC should be set up in Dharmapuri. The TNCSC usually procures in Delta region, while local farmers are left with no place to sell. Even if the district  production declines, we have eight dams and the basin is fertile for paddy cultivation. The TNCSC must procure paddy from here too.”

When contactedm officials in the TNCSC said it was for the government to decide on opening DPCs. Sources in the administration stated, they would forward the farmers request to the government.

