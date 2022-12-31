Traders oppose move to relocate Karamadai market

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Traders operating in the weekly and daily vegetable market at Karamadai have opposed the municipality’s decision to shift the market, which is situated next to the municipality office, to near the bus stand. A meeting convened bythe local body on Friday to discuss the issue remained inconclusive.

The AIADMK and BJP too opposed the decision and pointed out that the present market is situated on 6.45 acres whereas the new place is less than three acres. TT Arumugasamy, former chairman of Karamadai municipality said “The decision to shift the market would destroy the purpose of spending tax payers’ money in renovating the current building. Land in the new place belongs to the Railways. If Railways decided to take back the land, the traders will be left in the lurch.”

S Ramamurthy, a vegetable trader, said, “The current place can accommodate 900 shops during weekly market and 300 shops of the daily market. For more than seven generations, the market has been functioning at the place. Without consulting with us, the municipal council passed resolution to shift the market near the bus stand. It would definitely lead to congestion.”

AK Selvaraj, MLA of Mettupalayam, who participated in the meeting, suggested that the decision can be put on hold as the bus stand would have to be shifted when the NH widens the Mettupalayam - Coimbatore road.

Another section of farmers urged the state and central governments to take steps to bring back Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), a farm science center associated with the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU)from Sri Avinashilingam Education Trust at Thekkampatti in Karamadai union stating they could not travel that far.

COIMBATORE: Traders operating in the weekly and daily vegetable market at Karamadai have opposed the municipality’s decision to shift the market, which is situated next to the municipality office, to near the bus stand. A meeting convened bythe local body on Friday to discuss the issue remained inconclusive. The AIADMK and BJP too opposed the decision and pointed out that the present market is situated on 6.45 acres whereas the new place is less than three acres. TT Arumugasamy, former chairman of Karamadai municipality said “The decision to shift the market would destroy the purpose of spending tax payers’ money in renovating the current building. Land in the new place belongs to the Railways. If Railways decided to take back the land, the traders will be left in the lurch.” S Ramamurthy, a vegetable trader, said, “The current place can accommodate 900 shops during weekly market and 300 shops of the daily market. For more than seven generations, the market has been functioning at the place. Without consulting with us, the municipal council passed resolution to shift the market near the bus stand. It would definitely lead to congestion.” AK Selvaraj, MLA of Mettupalayam, who participated in the meeting, suggested that the decision can be put on hold as the bus stand would have to be shifted when the NH widens the Mettupalayam - Coimbatore road. Another section of farmers urged the state and central governments to take steps to bring back Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), a farm science center associated with the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU)from Sri Avinashilingam Education Trust at Thekkampatti in Karamadai union stating they could not travel that far.