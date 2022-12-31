Home States Tamil Nadu

Two men booked for marrying, impregnating minors

Published: 31st December 2022 05:25 AM

Representational Image. (Photo| R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two incidents of child marriage came to light recently in the district. In the first incident,  Srivilliputhur government hospital alerted the All Women Police Station (AWPS) in the region that a 17-year-old pregnant girl approached the healthcare facility for a checkup.

Sources said the girl had studied till Class 6. "She allegedly married her sister's brother-in-law against her parents' wishes in May this year. The couple had been residing in a rental house since then. Her husband has now been booked under sections of the POCSO Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act for marrying and impregnating the minor," they added.

In a similar case registered in Rajapalayam AWPS, a 16-year-old girl married her brother's brother-in-law in July this year. Following disputes between the couple, the girl moved back to her parents' house earlier this month. However, she later went back to her husband's house. "Upset over this, her father approached the police and sought counselling for his daughter.

Since the girl refused to go back to her parents' house, the police handed her over to the Child Welfare Committee. Later, it was found that the 16-year-old was pregnant. Her husband was subsequently booked under sections of the POCSO Act and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

Comments

