Vengaivayal discrimination a shame on entire TN: CPM

The inhumane act of mixing excrement in potable water has put the entire state in shame, said CPM leader K Balakrishnan here on Friday. 

Published: 31st December 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

CPI flag

Image of CPI flag used for representational purpose (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

Visiting Vengaivayal, where human excrement was recently found in the overhead tank supplying potable water to the village dominated by members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, and distributing food and clothing to residents, the party’s State general secretary said,

“Someone who wants to disrupt the village’s peace did the inhumane act. Whoever it is should be identified and legal action should be taken against them. The district administration should ensure that such acts don’t recur.”

A protest condemning the incident was later held at Annavasal. Gandharvakkottai MLA M Chinnadurai and CPM district secretary S Kavi Varman were present.

