Webpage to help 15,000 self-financing schools launched in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday launched a webpage on the school education department portal (https://tnschools.gov.in) to help self-financing schools receive faster permission. The webpage (https://tnschools.gov.in/dms/?approval) will expedite permission for additional classes, the introduction of new subjects in higher secondary courses, change of school administration, etc. It will benefit around 15,000 self-financing schools, according to an official release.

At the secretariat, the Chief Minister commenced the installation of transponders, designed by the ISRO and purchased at a total cost of Rs 18.01 crore, on 4,997 mechanised fishing boats in Tamil Nadu. Under the Blue Revolution scheme, ten fishermen from Chennai, Nagapattinam, Thoothukudi, and Kanniyakumari received transponders from the CM.

Using these wireless devices, fisherpe sons can share information during emergencies like cyclones, storms, and heavy rains. Two-way communication with boats from the land would be possible, and information could be received on a mobile app via Bluetooth. Fisherpersons can send information to the boat owner, the fisheries department’s control room, and vice-versa.

Stalin also inaugurated, via video conference from the secretariat, three police stations at Muthapudupet in Chennai, Manur in Tirunelveli, and Thirumuruganpoondi in Tiruppur. He launched buildings for police, fire and rescue services departments in various places all constructed at a total cost of Rs 23.72 crore.

