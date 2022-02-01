BJP's decision to go solo in local body polls will not hurt us: AIADMK

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK functionaries on Monday said the party’s cadres were happy about the State BJP’s decision to face the urban local body elections alone. “AIADMK cadre have accepted the BJP’s decision with happiness.

The party will take a decision on whether to have an alliance with the BJP for the next Lok Sabha elections only in 2024,” said JCD Prabhakar, one of the party’s steering committee members. Prabhakar told TNIE the BJP’s decision would not have an impact on the AIADMK’s prospects in the ensuing elections. Asked to substantiate his claim, he quipped: “You will see that in the results.”

AIADMK spokesperson G Samarasam expressed similar views. “The AIADMK won’t lose a single vote due to BJP’s exit. On the other hand, the AIADMK will gain 10 per cent more votes in this election — i.e we will now gain the votes we have been losing due to the BJP’s presence. The AIADMK cadres are happy with the BJP’s decision. After these elections, the BJP will realise how it won the four Assembly seats in 2021,” he said.

Asked about BJP state chief K Annamalai’s claim that the alliance between AIADMK and BJP would continue for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, AIADMK spokesperson D Jayakumar said, “The BJP has expressed its wish. The AIADMK leadership will decide whether the party’s alliance with BJP will continue for 2024 Lok Sabha elections and 2026 Assembly elections at that time.”

According to political analyst Tharasu Shyam, the BJP’s move will favour the DMK-led alliance. “It won’t affect the AIADMK as it can easily make up the loss of votes due to the BJP’s exit. The outcome of this election will be an indicator of whether AIADMK has retained its popularity from the time of late supremo J Jayalalithaa and whether the BJP has really grown in TN,” he said.

Senior journalist GC Shekher said this is not a very important election for the BJP. “They took this decision to give their functionaries opportunities. The BJP’s real test will be in 2024,” he said. “The BJP and AIADMK need each other for various reasons. This decision won’t cause any difficulties in their long-term relationship.”

AIADMK releases lists

The AIADMK has released second and third lists of candidates for urban local body polls which covered the following municipal corporations — Salem, Avadi, Trichy, Madurai, Sivakasi, Thoothukudi, Nagercoil, Dindigul, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Erode, Hosur and Vellore besides candidates for many municipalities.