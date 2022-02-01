Health staff sharing details of Covid patients in Salem? Tamil Nadu government starts probe

M Sabari By

Express News Service

SALEM: District Collector S Karmegam ordered inquiry into allegations that some health department staff were sharing details of Covid-19 patients with private hospitals.

This follows a complaint by a resident of Pachapatti, whose family tested positive, that he was approached by a private hospital offering treatment at home.

Details of people visiting government hospitals are recorded and forwarded to respective PHCs. Last week, a private hospital called a Covid patient offering to provide treatment.

The family recorded the conversation and lodged a complaint with the District Collector. K Suresh Babu (49), a resident of Pachapatti, said his mother tested positive on January 24.

Two days later, his son and he tested positive.

“On the morning of January 27, my son and I visited the Anna Hospital (govt hospital) in Ammapet and doctors advised us home isolation. With hours of coming home, a woman called from a private hospital with details of our family and said the hospital provides treatment at home. When I asked her how she got my details, she did not answer and cut the call,” he said.

On Monday, officials from the Joint Director (JD) of medical services office conducted an inquiry with Suresh Babu and Gopinath. Joint Director Dr K Nedumaran said, “We visited the hospital on Sunday and they claimed they did not make the call. We are investigating further.”