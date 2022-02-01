MSMEs expect funds for defence corridor in Union budget

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in Tiruchy are hoping for a good push for the defence corridor here in the Union Budget 2022. They want a separate fund to be allocated for the corridor in the district. President of Tiruchchirappalli District Tiny & Small Scale Industries (TIDITSSIA) P Rajappa said, "Last time, funds were allocated only for Coimbatore. Tiruchy is a fabrication hub and can manufacture several products for defence. We also want income tax for MSMEs to be reduced, as well as GST on labour charges to be removed. We also expect interest on loans to be reduced below 6 per cent for MSMEs."

Chairman of Tiruchy Trade Centre N Kanagasabapathy said, "We need a defence corridor like the Uttar Pradesh model in Tamil Nadu. We also need a defence industrial estate in Tiruchy. An Integral Coach Factory should be established in Ponmalai like the one in Chennai. There is so much space here."

Healthcare sector expects reduction of import duty on hospital equipment. "The focus is on Make in India. However, we still import certain equipment. We want some concession on the import duty, so expenses for patients gets more affordable. We hope for more budgetary allocation for rural health across the country.

Infrastructure needs to be improved in PHCs," said Dr D Senguttuvan, Chairman of CII Tiruchy zone and Executive Director of Kauvery Hospital.