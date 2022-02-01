STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya tests positive for Covid-19

On Tuesday, Aishwarya took to Instagram and informed everyone about her diagnosis. She is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Aishwaryaa R. Dhanush

By ANI

MUMBAI: Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya has contracted COVID-19.

"Tested positive even after all the precautions..got admitted. Please mask up, get vaccinated and be safe. Bring it on 2022. We will see what more is that you have in store for me," she wrote.

Aishwarya also shared her picture from the hospital. After learning about her diagnosis, fans wished her a speedy recovery. "Get well soon Aishwarya," a social media user commented. "Please take care," another one wrote.

Last month, Aishwarya made headlines with the news of her separation from husband and actor Dhanush.

