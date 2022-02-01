Tiruppur: Spinning mill owner, two others booked for casteist abuse

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A spinning mill owner and two employees were booked under SC/ST Act for abusing a woman by her caste and assaulting her. According to police, Ramya (19) a resident of Kaniyur near Karumathampatti, was working in a spinning mill in Samalapuram near Tiruppur city.

On January 27, she did not report for work citing poor health and stayed in the workers quarters in the mill. The mill owner Gurumoorthy and managers — Muthuraj and Raja —entered the quarters and questioned her absence. Though she explained her condition, the owner and managers allegedly abused her and beat her up.

They also beat up Ramya’s brother Ramanathan, who questioned them. Ramya was admitted in Tiruppur Government Hospital the next day. Based on her complaint, Mangalam police registered a case against the owner and managers of the mill under The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 2015 under section 3(1).