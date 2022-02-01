STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN expects more production-linked incentives and infra push in Budget 2022

CREDAI wants infrastructure status for affordable housing segment and restoration of the Input Tax Credit

Published: 01st February 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Union budget, bahi khata

What surprises will Union Budget 2022 hold? (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Industries in Tamil Nadu are expecting higher production-linked incentives (PLI) for sectors, including renewables, electric vehicles and electronic components, and measures to expedite infrastructure projects in the Union Budget to be presented on Tuesday.

Currently, to be eligible for the Rs 26,058-crore incentive under PLI scheme for electric vehicle industry, an automaker must have global revenue of at least Rs 10,000 crore and minimum investment of Rs 3,000 crore in fixed assets. “If the PLI is increased, it will help manufacturers, including auto-component makers who have strong presence in the state, move to electric vehicles,” says S Chandramohan, former chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Tamil Nadu.

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises which are struggling due to rising steel prices and cost of raw materials want prices to be stabilized.  Gireesh Pandian, president, Industrial Estate Manufacturing Association, Guindy, wants Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman to waive bank interest for MSMEs and units with less than Rs 5 crore turnover for two years. TN industrialists also want speedy implementation of infrastructure projects.

The work on Rs 20,000- crore Chennai-Bangalore Expressway, which passes through TN, Andhra and Karnataka, is moving at a snail’s pace and the proposed Chennai-Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor (CKIC) project, which is likely to generate over 4.7 million additional jobs through annual manufacturing output of $222 billion, is yet to gain shape. 

The CII has also been pushing for a textile park and food processing park in the state. S Sridharan, chairman,  Urban Development/ Affordable Housing Committee,  CREDAI says that since the  construction cost is up 18% to  20%, Input Tax Credit must be revived.  He added banks should ensure infrastructure status for affordable housing segment to make  lending easier. 

Other demands

  • Small-scale salt producers want Union Budget to allow automatic renewal of lease for salterns 
  • Fishers want fuel prices to be reduced and tax-free diesel 
  • Farmers want a separate agriculture budget
  • To help farmers use drones and other precision agriculture equipment, subsidy of 40% on basic cost of drones currently being offered must be enhanced, says CII
  • Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association wants cash transaction limit per day, reduced from Rs 20,000 to Rs 10,000 post-demonetisation, to be increased to Rs 50,000/ day.
  • Tanstia also wants GST on auto sector to be cut from 18% to 12%.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Budget 2022 Tamil Nadu production-linked incentives Union Budget Union Budget 2022 2022 Budget Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp