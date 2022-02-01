STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN urban local body polls: Independent candidates upset with poll symbols

The AMMK, the MNK, and the NTK are fighting the elections alone and DMK allies, the VCK, the MDMK and a few other smaller parties, are contesting the polls under separate symbols.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (SEC) in a notification last week earmarked 30 symbols for candidates of unrecognised political parties and independents for urban local body polls. Many popular symbols, including ‘auto-rickshaw’ eyed by Rajinikanth for his failed political outing, however, are not part of the list. 

With the election set to witness an eight-cornered contest involving the DMK, the AIADMK, the PMK, the BJP, the DMDK, the AMMK, the MNM, and the NTK, more than one lakh candidates are expected to fight for 12,738 councillor posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, and 490 town panchayats.

The AMMK, the MNK, and the NTK are fighting the elections alone and DMK allies, the VCK, the MDMK and a few other smaller parties, are contesting the polls under separate symbols. The PMK’s demand for mango symbol is under the consideration of the SEC.

“The candidates of unrecognised but registered parties will be given priority while allocating symbols. The symbols will be allotted after nomination papers are scrutinized on February 5,” a senior official said.
 Guitar, Badge, Spanner, Diamond, Globe, Mirror, Rocking Chair, Bottle, Swing, and Mug are among the symbols earmarked for members of town panchayats and councillors of municipalities and corporations.

A section of independent candidates, however, are not happy. “The guitar and trumpet are musical instruments and there is a chance for voters getting confused at the time of voting. Similarly, how many people will be aware of symbol ‘kettle’, an electrical utensil used for heating water, in 490 town panchayats,” asked an independent candidate of Tambaram Corporation.

Candidates get 14 days from the date of allocation of symbol to the poll date to popularize their symbols. “Well-known symbols such as auto-rickshaw, cycle-rickshaw, ladder, fan, and other household items should have been allowed,’’ said another candidate.  SEC officials said the symbols were chosen through Tamil Nadu Local Bodies Election and Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) order 2022 in accordance with panchayat rules.

