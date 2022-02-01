STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Waste dump in Madukkarai forest turns fatal for wild elephants

The officials of the division are raising awareness among pantry cars staff and issuing notices to contractors regarding open dumping.

Published: 01st February 2022 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

While other models track elephants first and send signals to the driver, the sensors in this model will trace train when it approaches 3-4 km closer to the elephant corridor.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Rising garbage piles have become a menace on railway tracks apart from the streets of the city. Passengers of Palakkad to Podanur trains disposing of plastic and food waste in Madukkarai forest attracts wild elephants to the track, and getting fatally hit by speeding trains.

A committee formed to review the Railways and forest department actions to reduce elephant deaths, headed by retired PCCF Harikumar of Kerala, recommended the railway officials to sensitise commuters and pantry car staff to not litter the tracks and engage 6-7 watchers to ensure plastics are regularly removed from tracks.

K Kalidass of Osai environmental group, said "Garbage disposal is rampant between Palakkad and Podanur railway stretch. Unless people stop dumping in the open while travelling, considering the ill effects on the environment and wildlife, sensitising alone can't solve the issue. Not only elephants, all wildlife will be attracted to food thrown in the open.

"Many dustbins inside coaches are not cleared properly and overflowing, pushing people to dump outside. The railway should set collection point within the coaches to clear the garbage at the earliest," he said.

Madukkarai forest sources said that their staff collect garbage once a month with the help of volunteers. Elephants are also spotted beyond and within the reserve forest area including the two-km stretch in railway line A and three-km stretch in line B.

"Currently, only a few department staff are deployed for daytime duty to drive the wild elephants away from entering the tracks. Over 12 workers are deputed for night duty when the movement is high," an official said. "We also requested the railway to clear grass along the track," said the official.

According to sources in Palakkad railway division, most passengers, especially youth never dump along the track as they are environmentally conscious. The officials of the division are raising awareness among pantry cars staff and issuing notices to contractors regarding open dumping.

"Announcements are made at Palakkad railway station advising the passengers to avoid open disposal, especially in the forest area. Moreover, the railway is planning to dispose garbage from coaches at important junctions to avoid trash overflow," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
plastic and food waste Madukkarai forest wild elephants
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp