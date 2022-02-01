Waste dump in Madukkarai forest turns fatal for wild elephants

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Rising garbage piles have become a menace on railway tracks apart from the streets of the city. Passengers of Palakkad to Podanur trains disposing of plastic and food waste in Madukkarai forest attracts wild elephants to the track, and getting fatally hit by speeding trains.

A committee formed to review the Railways and forest department actions to reduce elephant deaths, headed by retired PCCF Harikumar of Kerala, recommended the railway officials to sensitise commuters and pantry car staff to not litter the tracks and engage 6-7 watchers to ensure plastics are regularly removed from tracks.

K Kalidass of Osai environmental group, said "Garbage disposal is rampant between Palakkad and Podanur railway stretch. Unless people stop dumping in the open while travelling, considering the ill effects on the environment and wildlife, sensitising alone can't solve the issue. Not only elephants, all wildlife will be attracted to food thrown in the open.

"Many dustbins inside coaches are not cleared properly and overflowing, pushing people to dump outside. The railway should set collection point within the coaches to clear the garbage at the earliest," he said.

Madukkarai forest sources said that their staff collect garbage once a month with the help of volunteers. Elephants are also spotted beyond and within the reserve forest area including the two-km stretch in railway line A and three-km stretch in line B.

"Currently, only a few department staff are deployed for daytime duty to drive the wild elephants away from entering the tracks. Over 12 workers are deputed for night duty when the movement is high," an official said. "We also requested the railway to clear grass along the track," said the official.

According to sources in Palakkad railway division, most passengers, especially youth never dump along the track as they are environmentally conscious. The officials of the division are raising awareness among pantry cars staff and issuing notices to contractors regarding open dumping.

"Announcements are made at Palakkad railway station advising the passengers to avoid open disposal, especially in the forest area. Moreover, the railway is planning to dispose garbage from coaches at important junctions to avoid trash overflow," he said.