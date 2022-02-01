STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Wet grinder units crushed by raw material shortage

N Yoganathan, in-charge of a wet grinder unit in Coimbatore, said, “With many quarries closed, the price of stone used in a 2-litre grinder has increased to Rs 1500 from Rs 700 a piece in 2020.

Published: 01st February 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Manufacturers have been buying used parts from vendors for `800 per piece for two-litre capacity, since supply of fresh stone from Uthukuli has stopped | express

By M Saravanan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Raw material shortage has hit the wet grinder manufacturing units hard. Manufacturers said the price of stone, sourced from Uthukuli in Tiruppur, doubled as the Madras High Court ordered closure of quarries that violated rules.

N Yoganathan, in-charge of a wet grinder unit in Coimbatore, said, “With many quarries closed, the price of stone used in a 2-litre grinder has increased to Rs 1500 from Rs 700 a piece in 2020. We are also buying used-stone (from second hand grinders) from vendors for Rs 800 per piece for two-litre capacity. Last year, during this time, it was Rs 100. The supply crunch has affected our deliver schedules.” He said the cost of grinders went from Rs 3000 in 2020 to Rs 5000 for two-litre, Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 for three-litre and Rs 10,000 to Rs 14,000 for 5-litre. 

R Soundarakumar, president of Coimbatore Wet Grinder and Accessories Manufacturers Association, said, “In June 2021, Madras High Court ordered a ban for mining stone from granite quarries based on a petition. Following that, the price for stones escalated.”  

“GST is another blow on the industry. Thankfully, the rate has come down from 28 per cent to 5 per cent. Cost of mild steel has gone up to Rs 80 from Rs 58 per kg, stainless steel to Rs 210 from Rs 130, copper wire to Rs 940 from Rs 910 and plywood Rs 130 from Rs 90 per sheet,” he added. 

Around 400 of the 700 units operating in the district shut down due to the lack of stones and raw material costs sky-rocketing. Lockdown further collapsed the industry as both production and sales dropped drastically, he said. Stating that production has dropped below 80,000 from 1.75 lakh per month in 2020, he appealed to the State to amend the Mines and Minerals Act to restore normalcy in the industry.

B Karthigaivasan, General Manager of District Industries Center, said, “Representatives of wet grinder manufacturers have discussed this with Minister V Senthil Balaji. Also, the Tiruppur district administration is taking steps to challenge the High Court order.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
raw material Tiruppur Madras High Court
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp