BJP panel member questions Stalin’s ‘silence’ on Thanjavur student's suicide

“The student died by suicide when she was forced to convert but did not consent. It has been two months since the licence of the children’s home expired.

Published: 02nd February 2022 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR/THANJAVUR: Alleging that the death of a Class 12 girl by suicide in Thanjavur was due to her being forced to convert, former MP Vijayashanti on Tuesday questioned Chief Minister MK Stalin’s “silence” on the matter. 

Vijayashanti, who is part of a four-member BJP committee constituted to look into the death, was visiting the girl’s parents in Vadugapalayam with panel members Sandhya Roy, Chitra Tai Wagh and Geetha Vivekanandan. 

“The student died by suicide when she was forced to convert but did not consent. It has been two months since the licence of the children’s home expired. The school has failed to renew the home’s licence,” Vijayashanti told reporters. 

“In this case, the DMK is conducting politics in the name of religion. We have come here to get justice for a Hindu girl. Why has the State not yet released the photo of the person arrested in this case?” she asked.

She demanded the State pay a solatium of Rs 1 crore to the girl’s family, besides providing a job for one of her family members. The team met Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and Additional Superintendent of Police V Jayachandran. Vijayashanti said the Collector refused to share any information as the probe was transferred to CBI.

