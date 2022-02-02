DMK functionary murdered in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A DMK functionary was murdered in Madipakkam on Tuesday night.

The man identified as Selvam (46) was the secretary for DMK’s 186th ward unit.

Selvam was hacked to death allegedly by a gang outside his residence at Madipakkam in public view at 9:30 pm. The gang fled after the assault. Selvam died on the spot. The police officials are tight-lipped regarding the incident.

Madipakkam police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation to trace the assailants and find the motive behind the gruesome murder.

Selvam is the second DMK local functionary to be murdered this week. In Tirunelveli, Ponnudas (38) was allegedly killed on Sunday. He was run over by a car and then the people in the car got down and attacked him with weapons. He died on the spot.