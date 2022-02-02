Man arrested for sexually assaulting six-year-old daughter in Vellore

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A 34-year-old man was arrested on Monday in Vellore for allegedly sexually assaulting his six-year-old daughter.

The man also allegedly tortured the girl and threatened her to never reveal the incident.

According to police, the minor was in her father's care after her mother died about one-and-a-half years ago from jaundice. Police sources added that the suspect had a lover and he secretly brought the woman to his house on some occasions.

When the girl's neighbours learned about these secret meetings, they inquired with the girl, who then opened up about her father's sexual abuse. After the incident came to light, the neighbours lodged a police complaint against the accused.

The women's wing of the Katpadi police station nabbed the man and remanded him to judicial custody. The police also invoked Sections 5 (m) (n) (commits penetrative sexual assault on child below 12 years and a relative of the child) and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Section 23 (Whoever having the actual charge of, control over a child suffering cruelty) of the Juvenile Justice (care and protection of children) and Indian Penal Code Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation). Meanwhile, police sources added, the suspect was involved in ganja peddling.

Further investigation is underway.