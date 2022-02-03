STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Bus passengers want transport corporation to reintroduce day passes 

Until four years ago, passengers could easily buy the passes from bus conductors by paying Rs 50, and travel across the district till midnight that day.

Published: 03rd February 2022 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI: The demand for reintroducing day passes for travel by government buses, is growing louder from across the State. When the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) hiked the bus ticket fares in January  2018, it had also discontinued the day-pass facility. Until four years ago, passengers could easily buy the passes from bus conductors by paying Rs 50, and travel across the district till midnight that day. The commuters' request to reintroduce the pass is still not addressed.

The government's initiative to announce free bus rides for women is much appreciable. Likewise, it should also bring back day passes for the welfare of men, said M Shankar, a private chit fund company agent. "I work in Virudhunagar and have to travel a lot. I have to canvas customers and also collect payments from them. Though, the TNSTC continues to issue monthly bus passes at Rs 1,000, it does not benefit people like me who need to travel extensively only 15 days a month. Now, I spend over Rs 100 on bus tickets daily, while my daily travel allowance (TA) is less than that," he added.

Research scholar R Justin from Madurai also said the facility would hugely benefit passengers. "I hail from Alagapuri, a remote village in Alanganallur. Most days, I have to attend regular classes at my college in Goripalayam. After that, I need to travel to by-pass road area and take home tuition. With this routine, I spend over Rs 150 on bus travel daily," he rued.

Coimbatore Consumer Voice secretary N Logu said the TNSTC should urgently consider these  requests as most of the people who depend on buses are from poor economic backgrounds.

An official from the TNSTC told TNIE since the bus fares were increased in 2018, providing daily pass at `50 is not viable. Following evaluation of average bus fares, the department realised that further issuance of day pass must cost a minimum of Rs 75. That's why the department refrained from reintroducing it. If the State government takes a decision in this regard, we will initiate the process," he added.

(With inputs from Coimbatore)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNSTC day-pass
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp