Bus passengers want transport corporation to reintroduce day passes 

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The demand for reintroducing day passes for travel by government buses, is growing louder from across the State. When the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) hiked the bus ticket fares in January 2018, it had also discontinued the day-pass facility. Until four years ago, passengers could easily buy the passes from bus conductors by paying Rs 50, and travel across the district till midnight that day. The commuters' request to reintroduce the pass is still not addressed.

The government's initiative to announce free bus rides for women is much appreciable. Likewise, it should also bring back day passes for the welfare of men, said M Shankar, a private chit fund company agent. "I work in Virudhunagar and have to travel a lot. I have to canvas customers and also collect payments from them. Though, the TNSTC continues to issue monthly bus passes at Rs 1,000, it does not benefit people like me who need to travel extensively only 15 days a month. Now, I spend over Rs 100 on bus tickets daily, while my daily travel allowance (TA) is less than that," he added.

Research scholar R Justin from Madurai also said the facility would hugely benefit passengers. "I hail from Alagapuri, a remote village in Alanganallur. Most days, I have to attend regular classes at my college in Goripalayam. After that, I need to travel to by-pass road area and take home tuition. With this routine, I spend over Rs 150 on bus travel daily," he rued.

Coimbatore Consumer Voice secretary N Logu said the TNSTC should urgently consider these requests as most of the people who depend on buses are from poor economic backgrounds.

An official from the TNSTC told TNIE since the bus fares were increased in 2018, providing daily pass at `50 is not viable. Following evaluation of average bus fares, the department realised that further issuance of day pass must cost a minimum of Rs 75. That's why the department refrained from reintroducing it. If the State government takes a decision in this regard, we will initiate the process," he added.

(With inputs from Coimbatore)