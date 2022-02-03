Digi boost for land records: TN govt mulls unique IDs for plots 

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is looking to adopt an unique land parcel identification number (ULPID) to facilitate Information Technology-based management of records, sources said. Currently, land in the State is being identified through survey numbers.

This could be taken as a unique number only for a village, for the selected taluk and district, said sources privy to the issue. “Now the Centre wants to give a ULPID similar to the 11-digit bank account number which helps one to avail banking services from any part of the country, unlike the earlier four-digit number which was limited to a bank branch,” the source added. It is learnt that discussions are happening over adoption of ULPIDs.

This comes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the national budget that States will be encouraged to adopt ULPIDs to facilitate IT-based management of land records. Highlighting the need for efficient use of land records, the Finance Minister had stated that the facility for transliteration of land records across any of the Schedule VIII languages will also be rolled out.

It is learnt that the Centre is planning 14-digit alpha-numeric unique ID for each land parcel based on geo-referencing and compliant with Electronic Commerce Code Management Association (ECCMA) standards and Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) standards.

It will provide compatibility so that all States can adopt it easily and help develop land banks, paving the way for an Integrated Land Information Management System (ILIMS). It will help in ensuring uniqueness of all transactions and keeping land records always up-to-date. Besides, it will also bolster sharing of land-record data across departments and stakeholders, delivery of citizen services through a single window, and effective integration and inter-operability across departments.

Pilot testing has been successfully carried out in 11 States namely Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh and Goa. Meanwhile, digitisation of land transfer, land alienation and acquisition through the Commissionerate of Land Administration (CLA) has been progressing smoothly, official sources said. These processes were earlier done manually. Similarly, land records of Chennai have been uploaded online and enumeration of land records and survey numbers in other parts of State is almost 95 per cent complete, the source added.