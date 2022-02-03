STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMDK leader Vijayakanth's doppelganger turns heads at Pudukkottai municipal office

Clad in white dhoti and shirt and wearing sunglasses, Narayanan looked a lot like Vijayakanth, especially the way he said 'Vanakkam' and his body language.

Published: 03rd February 2022 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

DMDK candidate Paramajothi along with Narayanan of Madurai at the Pudukkottai election office on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Officials at the Pudukkottai municipal office were taken aback on Wednesday, when a lookalike of DMDK leader Vijayakanth accompanied party candidate Paramajothi, contesting from Ward 42 in Pudukkottai municipality, who came to file his nomination papers.

In a bid to grab the attention of people, Paramajothi invited his friend and member of DMDK's art and culture wing Narayanan of Madurai to accompany him.

Paramajothi told TNIE, "I have been a big fan of 'Captain' for several years and been associated with the party for a long time. As his health is not in a great condition, I sought the help of my friend, who look like our leader, to help me garner support. I invited him because it is a way for me to file my nomination, having my leader around."

Clad in white dhoti and shirt and wearing sunglasses, Narayanan looked a lot like Vijayakanth, especially the way he said 'Vanakkam' and his body language.

Paramajothi said he plans to invite Narayanan even for his campaign, because he wants to overcome his loss in the last local body polls.

"Last time, I lost by a slender margin of 45 votes. This time, along with Narayanan, I plan to go on a door-to-door campaign, seeking support."

