STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK, Congress members from Tamil Nadu walk out of LS over NEET Bill

The members of the DMK and the Congress trooped into the Well raising slogans against the Tamil Nadu governor.

Published: 03rd February 2022 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Lok Sabha.

A view of the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The members of the DMK and the Congress walked out of the Lok Sabha on Thursday demanding a recall of Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, taking exception to his decision to return the NEET Exemption Bill.

DMK floor leader T R Baalu expressed shock over Ravi's decision to return the NEET Exemption Bill, contending that it was against the interest of the students of the southern state, especially poor students and those from the rural areas.

The members of the DMK and the Congress trooped into the Well raising slogans against the Tamil Nadu governor.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the role of constitutional authorities such as a governor should not be discussed in the House.

The members of the DMK and the Congress walked out of the House.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET TN DMK Stalin Congress Lok Sabha
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp