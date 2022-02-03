Elephant tramples man in Krishnagiri, 5th death since January 

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A 67-year-old man was trampled to death by a tusker in Rayakottai Forest Range on Tuesday night. Sources said the incident happened when M Chinnappa of Narpanatti near Denkanikottai went to graze his cattle in Udedurgam Reserved Forest. His relatives searched for him and informed the forest officials on Tuesday night. This is the fifth death due to an elephant attack in the district since January. Earlier, four deaths were reported in Denkanikottai and Anchetti forest ranges.

Rayakottai Forest Ranger V Nagarajan said around 10 elephants are wandering in the area, and locals in Lakshmipuram, Narpanatti, Ratnagiri and Sathnakkal have been warned about their presence.

Meanwhile, villagers of Kadambakuttai in a tribal region of Denkanikottai forest range alleged that elephants raided harvested ragi crops stored on a field on Tuesday late night. They said over a hundred kilograms of ragi have been lost.

Denkanikottai Forest Ranger C Murugesan said he will send forest staff to the village to prevent any further damage.