STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Elephant tramples man in Krishnagiri, 5th death since January 

Rayakottai Forest Ranger V Nagarajan said around 10 elephants are wandering in the area, and locals in Lakshmipuram, Narpanatti, Ratnagiri and Sathnakkal have been warned about their presence.

Published: 03rd February 2022 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Death, murder, killing, dead,

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A 67-year-old man was trampled to death by a tusker in Rayakottai Forest Range on Tuesday night. Sources said the incident happened when M Chinnappa of Narpanatti near Denkanikottai went to graze his cattle in Udedurgam Reserved Forest. His relatives searched for him and informed the forest officials on Tuesday night. This is the fifth death due to an elephant attack in the district since January. Earlier, four deaths were reported in Denkanikottai and Anchetti forest ranges.

Rayakottai Forest Ranger V Nagarajan said around 10 elephants are wandering in the area, and locals in Lakshmipuram, Narpanatti, Ratnagiri and Sathnakkal have been warned about their presence.

Meanwhile, villagers of Kadambakuttai in a tribal region of Denkanikottai forest range alleged that elephants raided harvested ragi crops stored on a field on Tuesday late night. They said over a hundred kilograms of ragi have been lost.

Denkanikottai Forest Ranger C Murugesan said he will send forest staff to the village to prevent any further damage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
trampled to death Elephant
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp