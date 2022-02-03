Kodanad case: Accused files plea, seeks to return to prison 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Walayar Manoj, one of the accused in the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case, has filed a petition before the District Sessions Court stating that he wants to go back to prison as he was finding it difficult to fulfil his bail condition.

Manoj was granted bail in November last year and was told not to leave Ooty. Also, he was directed to sign in the register in the district court every Monday. In his petition seeking the court to cancel his bail, Manoj stated that he was facing difficulty in finding accommodation as hotels and guesthouses are not ready to rent rooms to him.

Further, he stated that he was not able to find work and fend for himself. Manoj added that he is a diabetic and the cold weather affected his condition. “Having no option, we have filed the petition seeking he be taken back to prison,” his advocate Munirathnam said.

The petition will be heard on Thursday by District Judge C Sanjai Baba. Manoj is the second accused in the high profile case. He along with the first accused KV Sayan was arrested again in January 2019.