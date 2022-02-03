STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PwDs in Tiruppur request government for fuel at subsidised rate

According to an official estimate, 40 people with orthopaedic issues received such vehicles in Tiruppur in 2021-22. More than 1,200 vehicles have been distributed in the district since 2011.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Saravanan MP
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: As rising fuel prices force differently-abled people who got free retrofitted two-wheelers from the government to stop using the vehicles, they have demanded the State government to give them 10 to 15 litres of free or subsidised petrol every month.

Speaking to TNIE, D Arumugam (45) said, "I live with my family in Arumuthampalayam near Palladam. I have a leg deformity. I earn Rs 4,500 - Rs 6,000 per month by selling clothes and handkerchiefs on streets and platforms. I get a monthly aid of Rs 1,500 from the State. After Covid-19, my income from sales almost dropped completely. I used to depend on auto-rickshaw, share auto or bus to commute. The retro-fitted scooter I got last year from the State government made travelling easier for me. But with petrol prices hovering at Rs 90 per litre and with a mileage of 40 km/litre, I had to shell out `2,500 for petrol alone. After petrol cost touched Rs 100 per litre, I stopped using my vehicle”

Another differently-abled person, who earns Rs 10,000 per month working at a garment unit on Mangalam Road in the town, said the vehicle gives people like him a sense of independence, but the fuel cost is a spoiler. “When petrol price touched Rs 100 per litre in July, I realised that I had to spend `3,000 per month, Rs 1,000 more than my usual fuel budget. Like so many others, I had to stop using my vehicle.”

According to Tamil Nadu Different Abled Welfare and Rights Association (Tiruppur) secretary B Rajesh, "The vehicles were mostly given to people with orthopaedic problems. It was a big boost to differently-abled students and workers who hitherto had to depend on relatives for their mobility. Almost all the beneficiaries who got these vehicles are financially weak. Hence, the government should give them subsidy or free petrol.”

Speaking to TNIE, an official from the Differently Abled Welfare Department (Tiruppur) said, "We understand their financial situation. We will bring their grievance to the attention of the State government for an appropriate solution.”

