Summer worries: how will Kovai handle its needs?

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With summer approaching, calls for Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to establish water vending machines is growing louder. Also, many residents opined that vending machines would be an affordable option for them instead of the 24x7 water supply scheme that is being implemented by a private player.

Vivin Saravan, an activist in Gandhi Park, said, “Setting up water vending machines will not only help people but also generate revenue for the Corporation.” He added, “Work on the 24X7 water supply project is underway for several years. It is a project no one asked for. Where do we have so much water to supply for 24 hours a day? Instead, CCMC can install water dispensers. Many people are shelling out Rs 40 to Rs 50 to buy a 20-litre water can. Vending machines will be an affordable alternative.”

Balasubramanian, a resident of KNG Pudur, said, “Not all the wards in the Corporation are supplied with Siruvani water. The majority of us receive water drawn from Athikadavu and Pillur dams. As not every household has a RO purifying system, the Corporation can come forward to set up drinking water vending machines at vital locations and supply purified drinking water at a nominal cost.”

Around 90 MLD is drawn from the Siruvani dam to cater to the needs of Coimbatore. As the water level in the dam has decreased, the volume of water has drawn has recently come down to 70 MLD., sources said. This resulted in a cut in water supply, they added.

Commissioner of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Raja Gopal Sunkara said the Corporation will not be able to announce any new projects as the Model Code of Conduct is implemented in view of the local body elections. “We shall take a call after polls,” he added.

Economics of Water

Nagapattinam & Mayiladuthurai: Rs 10 for 20 litre can

Karur: Rs 20 for 20 litres can