Tamil Nadu COVID-19 aggregate touches 33.87 lakh

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Thursday added 11,993 fresh infections to its COVID-19 caseload, which touched 33,87,322, while 30 more fatalities took the toll to 37,666.

Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 23,084 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours aggregating to 31,82,778 leaving 1,66,878 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 1,751 followed by Coimbatore 1,426, Chengalpet 1,097, and Tiruppur 1,017 while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

Perambalur recorded the least with 30 cases. Those who tested positive today included 12 returnees from domestic and overseas locations.

A total of 1,30,841 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.21 crore.

Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the department has vaccinated 82.55 per cent of the those who are eligible to receive the precautionary booster dose. "As on February 2, there were 5,06,050 people eligible to receive the shots. We have vaccinated 4,17,908 people i.e., 82.55 per cent till date," he told reporters in neighbouring Tiruvallur district.

Tamil Nadu commenced administration of 'precaution dose' to eligible front-line, health care workers and people above 60 years on January 10. The health department has vaccinated 78.49 per cent of the children in the 15 to 18 years age group so far. "We have inoculated 26,26,311 children out of the 33. 46 lakh who are eligible for the first dose," the Minister said.

As per the Union Health Ministry's circular issued recently, the state government commenced administration of second dose to adolescents. "We have administered the second dose of COVID vaccine to 1,59,679 children between 15-18 years till date," Subramanian said.

Tamil Nadu has administered a total of 9.54 crore vaccine doses to people so far. During 20 mega vaccination camps held in 56,0041 places across the state 3.57 crore people have received the jabs.

"This Saturday (Feb 5) we will hold the 21st edition of Mega Vaccination camp and those eligible should come forward and take the shots," he urged.