TN Governor returns Bill seeking exemption from NEET to Assembly Speaker for reconsideration

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a confrontationist move with the state government, Governor RN Ravi has returned the Bill seeking exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu to the Assembly Speaker for reconsideration by the House.

"The Governor is of the opinion that the Bill is against the interests of students, especially the rural and economically poor students of the state. Hence, the Governor has returned the Bill to the Speaker, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on February 1, giving detailed reasons, for its reconsideration by the House," said a communication from the Raj Bhavan.

In this connection, the Raj Bhavan communication referred to the Supreme Court verdict in Christian Medical College, Vellore Association Vs. Union of India (2020).

The SC had comprehensively examined the issue specially from the social justice perspective and upheld NEET as it prevents economic exploitation of poor students and is in furtherance of social justice, it said.