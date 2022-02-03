STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN police exams to have mandatory Tamil paper

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) announced on Wednesday that a Tamil paper will be mandatory in the police recruitment exams in the State. 

Published: 03rd February 2022

Police, Crime

By Express News Service

Aspirants will have to write a Tamil paper for 80 marks and score a minimum of 40 per cent. If a person fails to do so, they would be disqualified from the recruitment process. A senior TNUSRB officer told Express that the Tamil paper can be considered as one of the deciding factors for police recruitment. “Only if aspirants clear the paper, they will become eligible,” he added.

In December, the TN government had passed a Government Order making Tamil language paper mandatory in all examinations conducted for filling posts in government departments and public sector undertakings. This is meant to give Tamils preference in State government jobs. The TNUSRB made an official announcement regarding the same on Wednesday.

