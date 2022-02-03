STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN urban local body polls: Desertion-hit DMDK hunting for candidates

The DMDK, which had risen to the status of principal opposition party in the Assembly not long ago, is once again on a hunt for candidates ahead of the urban civic polls.

Published: 03rd February 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

DMDK chief Vijayakant

DMDK chief A Vijayakant (File Photo | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMDK, which had risen to the status of principal opposition party in the Assembly not long ago, is once again on a hunt for candidates ahead of the urban civic polls. However, with the party deciding to go it alone yet again, insiders say finding candidates to field for all posts could be difficult task.        

The DMDK, which contested in the 2011 Assembly election as part of the AIADMK alliance,  secured 29 seats and pushed the DMK to third position. It then moved away from AIADMK and contested alone in the civic polls held in the same year. It proved to be a fruitful outing, as it bagged eight corporation councillor seats, two municipal chairpersons, 119 municipal councillors, three town panchayat presidents, 395 town panchayat members, five district councillors and 339 union councillors. The party stood third in terms of vote share and seats.        

However, a decade on, its chances have seemingly dimmed. District leaders who didn’t want to be named told TNIE, “In our district, our partymen had won several seats including corporation councillor. But most of them are not with us since they switched loyalties after the loss in the 2016 Assembly election.” He added that now, they have received applications only for 50 per cent of seats. 

A State-level functionary told TNIE, “Our party leadership conducted a consultative meeting for three days recently. Most functionaries elaborated on the difficulties in contesting alone. It takes at least Rs 50,000 to contest even for town panchayat ward member posts, and expenses run into several lakhs for corporation councillor aspirants if they face the election seriously.

Even a namesake nomination would cost several thousand rupees but winning is still a gamble.” He added that after realising the practical difficulties, the party leadership did not urge the district functionaries to field candidates for all wards. However, functionaries were told to take genuine steps to field the candidates wherever possible.

He recalled that the party fielded only 96 candidates (for 140 district panchayat ward member posts) in the last rural civic elections held in nine districts. To know their views, TNIE tried to reach second-rung leaders of the party but none were willing to speak. 

So far, the DMDK has announced only 150 ward councillor candidates for Chennai corporation (out of 200). According to party sources, till Wednesday evening, in several districts, the party had yet to name candidates for many posts. 

